Luis Muriel vuelve a cotizarse y el sueño de verlo en Junior parece lejano: un grande de Italia lo quiere

🚨 Along with Tajon Buchanan, #Inter could look to sign a striker for free in January. A name that has emerged is Luis Muriel, whose contract expires in the summer but could already be free’d early by Atalanta in the winter. 🇨🇴



[@Gazzetta_it 🌗 via @fcin1908it] pic.twitter.com/nM2hII8FfM