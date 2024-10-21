Karol G fue la más premiada de los Latín Billboard 2024; Peso Pluma no le llegó ni a los talones

.Publicidad.

En la última entrega de los Premios Billboard 2024, Karol G arrasó con su competencia y aunque no logró quedarse con el premio de Artista del año, que al final volvió a quedar en manos de Bad Bunny, fue la única que se fue a su casa con ocho galardones.

Gira del año, Colaboración vocal del año, Canción del año (que le mereció dos premios diferentes, por tener este reconomiento en diferentes categorías) fueron algunas de las categorías en las que fue mencionada La Bichota, en varias en compañía de Peso Pluma, quien tuvo seis premios y varios de ellos gracias a la canción "Qlona" que interpreta junto a la colombiana.

..Publicidad..

Otro gran ganador de la noche fue Bad Bunny, quien aunque lleva meses con poca actividad en términos de grabaciones, se destacó por las ventas de su sencillo "Mónaco" y por tener uno de los álbumes más exitosos del año.

...Publicidad...

| Lea más: Luis Fernando Ochoa, el fiel rockero detrás de los éxitos de Shakira que la acompañará en su gira

....Publicidad....

¿Quienes fueron todos los ganadores de los Premios Billboard 2024?

CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

· Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

· Xavi

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

· Karol G

Artista Crossover del Año /Crossover Artist of the Year:

· ATL Jacob

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año /Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

· Karol G

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

· FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

· Peso Pluma

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

· Karol G

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Fuerza Regida

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

· Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, “Monaco”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

· Bad Bunny

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

· Karol G

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Fuerza Regida

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

CATEGORĺA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Maná

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

· Venesti, Nacho & Maffio, “No Es Normal”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year:

· Kali Uchis, Orquídeas

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORĺA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Aventura

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:

· Prince Royce & Gabito Ballesteros, “Cosas De La Peda”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Album of the Year:

· Camilo, Cuatro

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Peso Pluma

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Fuerza Regida

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

· Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, “Buscándole a La Suerte”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

· Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Bad Bunny

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Wisin & Yandel

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

· Daddy Yankee, “Bonita”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

· Sony Music Latin

Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año/ Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

· Rimas

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

· Peso Pluma

Editorial del Año / Publisher of the Year:

· Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Corporación Editorial del Año Publishing / Corporation of the Year:

· Sony Music Publishing

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

· Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández

PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS

Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística /

Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award

· Alejandro Sanz

Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza / Billboard Spirit of Hope Award

· J Balvin

Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama /

Billboard Hall of Fame Awards

· Pepe Aguilar