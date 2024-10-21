Karol G fue la más premiada de los Latín Billboard 2024; Peso Pluma no le llegó ni a los talones

En la última entrega de los Premios Billboard 2024, Karol G arrasó con su competencia y aunque no logró quedarse con el premio de Artista del año, que al final volvió a quedar en manos de Bad Bunny, fue la única que se fue a su casa con ocho galardones.
Gira del año, Colaboración vocal del año, Canción del año (que le mereció dos premios diferentes, por tener este reconomiento en diferentes categorías) fueron algunas de las categorías en las que fue mencionada La Bichota, en varias en compañía de Peso Pluma, quien tuvo seis premios y varios de ellos gracias a la canción "Qlona" que interpreta junto a la colombiana.
Otro gran ganador de la noche fue Bad Bunny, quien aunque lleva meses con poca actividad en términos de grabaciones, se destacó por las ventas de su sencillo "Mónaco" y por tener uno de los álbumes más exitosos del año.
¿Quienes fueron todos los ganadores de los Premios Billboard 2024?
CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
· Bad Bunny
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
· Xavi
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
· Karol G
Artista Crossover del Año /Crossover Artist of the Year:
· ATL Jacob
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año /Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
· Karol G
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
· FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
· Peso Pluma
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
· Karol G
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
· Fuerza Regida
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
· Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
· Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
· Bad Bunny, “Monaco”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES
“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:
· Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
· Bad Bunny
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
· Karol G
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
· Fuerza Regida
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
CATEGORĺA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
· Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
· Maná
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
· Venesti, Nacho & Maffio, “No Es Normal”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year:
· Kali Uchis, Orquídeas
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
· Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORĺA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
· Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
· Aventura
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
· Prince Royce & Gabito Ballesteros, “Cosas De La Peda”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Album of the Year:
· Camilo, Cuatro
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
· Peso Pluma
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
· Fuerza Regida
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
· Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, “Buscándole a La Suerte”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
· Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
· Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
· Bad Bunny
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
· Wisin & Yandel
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
· Daddy Yankee, “Bonita”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año /
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
· Sony Music Latin
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
· Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año/ Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
· Rimas
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
· Peso Pluma
Editorial del Año / Publisher of the Year:
· Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Corporación Editorial del Año Publishing / Corporation of the Year:
· Sony Music Publishing
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
· Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS
Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística /
Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award
· Alejandro Sanz
Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza / Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
· J Balvin
Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama /
Billboard Hall of Fame Awards
· Pepe Aguilar