La OMS anuncia récord mundial de contagios de covid-19, con más de 1,3 millones diarios

We know that about 85-90% of viral #COVID19 transmission occurs in the first 5 days. During that period, we want people to stay home & isolate, then mask for 5 additional days to capture the last 10-15%. Remember, in areas of substantial or high transmission, keep your mask on. https://t.co/lfy77VMEIj

— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) December 30, 2021