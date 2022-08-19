Cinco cuentos de miedo que le dejarán los pelos de punta

Por: Oscar Seidel |

1. Sangre

Con sevicia metió el cuchillo al cuerpo desnudo, cortó cabeza y corazón, y sacó las vísceras. Miró con morbo por si faltaba un órgano más para extirparlo. Luego cogió el cuerpo inerme, lo expuso al fuego a temperatura de 150 grados centígrados, dejó pasar tres horas y exclamó a su mujer: “Ya está listo el pavo para la cena de Navidad”.

BLOOD

With excessive cruelty put the knife to the naked body, cut head and heart, and took the internal organs. He looked with curiosity if missing an organ more to remove it. Then he took the helpless body, exposed to fire at a temperature of 150 degrees Celsius, waited three hours and said to his wife: “Is yet ready the turkey for Christmas dinner."

2. Compasión

Las recogieron aún con vida en la playa, después que una ola las hizo naufragar. Sin piedad alguna pasaron sus débiles cuerpos por baño caliente para quitarles el ánima del mar. Esos “ojitos negros saltones” solicitaron clemencia, pero todo fue en vano, era Semana Santa, las sardinas- chautizas debían morir con los ojos abiertos. No pude comer ese encocado de mariscos.

COMPASSION

The collected still alive on the beach, after a wave of wrecked. Mercilessly they spent their weak bodies by hot bath to remove the bore of the sea. Those “little black eyes bulging” they applied for leniency, but all in vain, it was Easter, the sardines should die with open eyes. I could not eat that foot of fischs with coconut.

3. Amenaza

En varias oportunidades le advirtió que no la ofendiera delante de su familia, no iba a soportar más vejámenes, le presagió un mal desenlace, pero él insistió en su desmesura y le arrojó piedras como para lapidarla. Ella reaccionó, le aplicó su arma letal, y salió volando de la escena, dejándolo malherido. Hay consternación en el pabellón infantil del hospital, un niño se encuentra atendido por el grupo médico, después de haber sido picado por un enjambre de avispas.

THREAT

On several occasions warned not to offend her in front of her family, would not endure taunts, he presaged a bad outcome, but he insisted his insolence and threw stones to stone her. She reacted; he applied his deadly weapon, and hurriedly left the scene, leaving him badly injured. There is consternation in the children's ward of the hospital; a child is dressed by the doctor group, after being stung by a swarm of wasps.

4. Silencio

Fue conminada a callarse bajo pena de ser encarcelada para siempre, sin embargo, hizo caso omiso y se despachó con una perorata que sacó de quicio a todos. Trataron de amordazarla para no escuchar sus improperios, pero no fue posible. No hubo más opción, el dueño de la casa abrió la jaula para que la lora se escapara, con tan mala fortuna, que el gato que también estaba aburrido, alcanzó a darle un zarpazo y terminó dándose un suculento festín.

SILENCE

Was ordered to keep silent on pain of being imprisoned forever, but ignored and dismissed with a rant that unhinged them all. They tried to gag her for not listening to their expletives, but not possible. There was no choice, the owner of the house opened the cage for the parrot escaped, with such bad luck that the cat was too boring, he reached to give him a blow and ended up taking a succulent feast

5. Oscuridad

Todo en tiniebla, llovía a cántaros, noche eterna, no había luz, imperaba el terror, sólo se escuchaban sus propios gritos. Decidieron clamar al Señor de las Alturas para que cambiara la situación. En la madrugada, apareció el mayordomo quien vivía arriba en la colina, prendió la planta eléctrica de la finca, y terminó el pánico.

DARKNESS

Everything in darkness, it was pouring rain, eternal night, there was no light, reigned terror, and only his own screams were heard. They decided to call on the Lord of the Heights to change the situation. In the morning came the butler who lived up on the hill, turned on the power plant of the farm, and ended the panic.