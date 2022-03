Artista vallecaucano pinta mural de la cara de ‘Residente’ con sangre humana en Siloé

Colombian artist Julian Castillo paints with human blood donated by volunteers a mural depicting Puerto Rican singer Rene Perez @Residente at the Siloe neighborhood in Cali, Colombia, on March 23, 2022, in rejection of violence. @Luis_Robayo @AFPphoto #AFP pic.twitter.com/WLG7sKlo5K

— Luis Robayo (@LuisRobayo) March 24, 2022